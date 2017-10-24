Pressing On: The Letterpress Film

Somewhat like it’s audio counterpart in vinyl albums, the art of letter press produces beautifully unique aesthetic and tactile experience. And it’s also experiencing a resurgence of appreciation thanks to a new generation who are keeping the machinery and design work from fading away. Tonight’s screening of Pressing On: The Letterpress Film, presented by awesome local letterpress studios Studio on Fire and Proof Public, plus design group AIGA Minnesota, goes through the incredible early political implications of the technology (it truly did revolutionize the world) to its literally underground status where many of the old machines are being housed—and hopefully rediscovered for a wider audience. 7 PM. Free. —Curt Stanski

O’Shaughnessy Educational Center, University of St Thomas, 2115 Summit Ave, STPL; stthomas.edu