Prairie Dogs Pop-Up Shop at LynLake

The often on-the-move Prairie Dogs, fresh off receiving the blessing/curse of appearing on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, pop-ups at LynLake. Not much more than that, but if you’d like a hefty hot dog with a darn good beer in that area, they’ve got you covered. 6:30 PM. No cover. —Art Humes

LynLake Brewing, 2934 Lyndale Ave S, MPLS; lynlakebrewery.com