Power Trip + Iron Reagan + Call of the Void + Wanderer

We love it when young people play metal music that sounds like it’s lifted directly from the mid-80s, and tonight two of the absolute best throwback thrash bands in the world right now, Power Trip and Iron Reagan, transport the Triple Rock back to metal’s nascent glory days. It’s also not just the sounds that make these guys so great, we also love the again-timely anti-government sentiments like “Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe)” and “Bleed the Fifth” mixed with super fast and unapolgetic party anthems. Tix will likely be sold out at the door. 8 PM. $16. —Paul Cajun

Triple Rock Social Club, 629 Cedar Ave S, MPLS; triplerocksocialclub.com