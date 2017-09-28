Posters For Parks 2017

Like Artcrank, but for our beloved green spaces, tonight’s Posters for Parks party showcases park-themed posters by dozens of artists alongside the farm-style beers of Lakes & Legends. Half the proceeds from the poster sales go to the independent non-profit People for Parks, the other half go to the artists themselves, and you get a sweet new poster for your wall, making it a win-win-win. Added bonus: Cocktails for Creatives co-hosts the party, so you can mix your creative mingling with art buying. 6 PM. Free. —Miles Hurley-Olson

Lakes & Legends Brewing Company, 1368 Lasalle Ave, MPLS; lakesandlegends.com