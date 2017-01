Post-Atomic Trio

The Post-Atomic Trio returns to Amsterdam, transforming the Downtown St. Easy bar into another one of the city’s cozy jazz clubs. The three piece mix experimental jazz, neo-soul, and electronica, and hook your ears as they musically mess around with time and space. 9 PM. Free. —Tish Bombeck

Amsterdam Bar & Hall, 6 W 6th St, STPL; amsterdambarandhall.com