Posh Lost + Claps + Cheap Fantasy

Spend your Sunday night immersed in some wonderful post-punk sounds at the T-Rock with this excellent lineup. Posh Lost put out one of our favorite local albums in recent memory and we’re hoping to hear new stuff from them at this show as they prep to release a new EP. Plus they’ll be joined by the darkwave digital post-punk tones of trio CLAPS and Cheap Fantasy. Even if you can’t make it, give all three groups a listen. Sunday, 8 PM. $6. —Paul Cajun

Triple Rock Social Club, 629 Cedar Ave S, MPLS; triplerocksocialclub.com