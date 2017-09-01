Porktoberfest III

Don’t need any cleansing from the State Fair? Rather, you need to keep your Fair food—and beer—buzz going through the weekend? Day Block Brewing takes over the parking lot in back for an outdoor bacon and brew party. Along with the hog, they’ll have more food (including veggie options), $5 bacon-infused bloodies, a bunch of activities and music from Weezer tribute Pleezer, Springsteen tribute Tramps Like Us, The Surf Rides, and others. The inside of Day Block has steadily become one of our favorite spots to hear hometown music, so get fired up to hear their outdoor set-up, especially with so much meat floating around. Sunday, 2-10 PM. Free. —Art Humes

Day Block Brewing, 1105 Washington Ave S, MPLS; dayblockbrewing.com