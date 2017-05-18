Pop-up Beer Garden: Toppling Goliath

Posted on May 18, 2017 at 5:00 am
pop up beer garden

It’s finally going to dry off for long enough to drink some beer outside, but there’s still going to be cool temps, grey skies, and chilly winds. Solution: Join up with the any-weather-goes crowd at Askov Finlayson and Bachelor Farmer’s patio for their pop-up beer garden. This month they’re joined by Decorah’s Toppling Goliath and pretzels from the cafe. 5-10 PM. Free.Art Humes

Bachelor Farmer, 50 N Second Ave, MPLS; thebachelorfarmer.com

