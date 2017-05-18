Pop-up Beer Garden: Toppling Goliath

It’s finally going to dry off for long enough to drink some beer outside, but there’s still going to be cool temps, grey skies, and chilly winds. Solution: Join up with the any-weather-goes crowd at Askov Finlayson and Bachelor Farmer’s patio for their pop-up beer garden. This month they’re joined by Decorah’s Toppling Goliath and pretzels from the cafe. 5-10 PM. Free. —Art Humes

Bachelor Farmer, 50 N Second Ave, MPLS; thebachelorfarmer.com