Pop-Up Beer Garden Featuring Bauhaus Brewing

Although we agree with Eric Dayton that we need to Keep the North Cold, we’re still taking today’s sunshine and low 30s as an opportunity to hit up another installment of the Bachelor Farmer’s pop-up beer garden for happy hour. Tonight’s featured beers come from one of the best brewers in MPLS + STPL, Bauahaus Brewing. 5-10 PM. Free. —Art Humes

The Bachelor Farmer, 50 2nd Ave N, MPLS; thebachelorfarmer.com