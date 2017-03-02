Pop-up Beer Garden Featuring Bad Weather Brewing

Posted on March 2, 2017 at 5:00 am
Pop Up Beer Garden

It’s spring in the sun, still winter in the shade, and happy hour on the patio—that is if you’re into the cold, and the gents at Askov Finlayson certainly are. Hit up another installment of the Bachelor Farmer’s pop-up beer garden between the clothing store and restaurant that features beers come from one of the best brewers in St. Easy, Bad Weather Brewing, bringing the beers, including their fantastic American IPA. 5-10 PM. Free.Art Humes

The Bachelor Farmer, 50 2nd Ave N, MPLS; thebachelorfarmer.com

