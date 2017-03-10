Point Break

We could go on and on about Point Break. The adversarial-but-respectful dynamic between sexy Patrick Swayze as Bodhi and sexy Keanu Reeves as Special Agent Johnny Utah. Lori Petty. Busey. Anthony Keidis. The Hot Fuzz gun fire in the air scene. The fact that the beach is the same one as Karate Kid. The Trylon is showing Point Break all weekend, however, as a part of their A Century of Women Filmmakers and Kathryn Bigelow‘s accomplished place as a director. Having done Zero Dark Thirty, Near Dark (Bill Paxton, RIP), and being the first woman ever to win the Best Director award, Point Break still stands out as one of the most celebrates movies of the past several years, hers or otherwise. Friday-Sunday, various times. $8. —Curt Stanski

Trylon Microcinema, 3258 Minnehaha Ave, MPLS; take-up.org