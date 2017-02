Poets & Pints

Help the Poets & Pints readings series celebrate two years of poems with a party at the spacious tap room at Sisyphus Brewing. Along with selections from ten different and exciting poets, the event also sweetens the deal by taking place during the brewery’s Girl Scout cookie pairing promotion. 7 PM. Free. —Margeaux Devereaux

Sisyphus Brewing Tap Room, 712 Ontario Ave, MPLS; sisyphusbrewing.com