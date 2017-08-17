Poets & Artists for Peace: Fundraiser for Dar Al-Farooq

Join fans and friends local arts and literary scene at Moon Palace Books to help show support—moral and financial—for the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington that was recently the target of a terrorist bomb attack. Along with 신 선 영 Sun Yung Shin, Sagirah Shahid, Maya Beck, there will be purposeful readings from over a dozen people. And if you can’t make it and still want to help, peep the GoFundMe page. 7 PM. $5-20 suggested donation. —Tracy Oxford

Moon Palace Books, 2820 E 33rd St, MPLS; moonpalacebooks.com