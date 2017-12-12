Poetry Slam Grand Slam

Posted on December 12, 2017 at 5:00 am
poetry slam

The verbal maestros at Word Sprout and the brand new mixed-use spot Strike Theater have assembled eight heavyweights from the MPLS + STPL poetry scene to duke it out for the first spot on the Minneapolis National Poetry Slam team—and winner of the contest will be you, the audience member, who cozies up by the hearth at Kieran’s with a pint while the contestants let their competitive flows go. 8 PM. $15. —Margeaux Devereaux

Kieran’s Irish Pub, 601 1st Ave N, MPLS; kierans.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.