Poetry Slam Grand Slam

The verbal maestros at Word Sprout and the brand new mixed-use spot Strike Theater have assembled eight heavyweights from the MPLS + STPL poetry scene to duke it out for the first spot on the Minneapolis National Poetry Slam team—and winner of the contest will be you, the audience member, who cozies up by the hearth at Kieran’s with a pint while the contestants let their competitive flows go. 8 PM. $15. —Margeaux Devereaux

Kieran’s Irish Pub, 601 1st Ave N, MPLS; kierans.com