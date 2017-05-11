Pint of Music: Bauhaus Brew Labs

Speaking of pop-up fun in tap rooms, tonight there’s another of the well attended, free, and really fun Pint of Music series, this time at Bauhaus Brew Labs. It’s classical in an unconventional setting, and a great way for you to dip your ears into Twincy’s robust classical music scene while enjoying the comfort of a brewery patio. And to return the hosting favor, Bauhaus will set up at Minnesota Orchestra with free beer samples at the Jun 1 Symphony in 60: Also Sprach Zarathustra Minnesota Orchestra concert. 7:30 PM. Free. —Art Humes

Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St NE, MPLS; bauhausbrewlabs.com