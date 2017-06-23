Pinball Twin Cities Summer Preseason Party

Get in on the pinball renaissance happening in MPLS + STPL by joining Pinball Twin Cities’ summer league. They’ve got some great machine-filled locations lined up to host their summer competitions—locations that also importantly have beer—and you can sign up for the season during their pre-party with split flipper tourney happening Saturday afternoon at the new Tilt pinball bar. Pro tip: Regardless of summer-long commitment you’ll want to spend the Saturday eating Tilt’s top notch hot dogs as much as bumping their machines. Saturday, 3-7 PM. Free entry, pinball extra. —Ike Huggli

Tilt Pinball Bar, 113 East 26th St #110, MPLS; tiltpinballbar.com