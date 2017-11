Pierogi Platter Pop-Up

We love the romantic framing that Lowry Hill Meats has taken with their Pierogi night with Jason Sawicki of Lyn 65—what else could fire up a new flame or rekindle the romance with an old flame like a platter of sausages and dumplings, really? 6 PM. Free. —Art Humes

Lowry Hill Meats, 1934 Hennepin Ave, MPLS; lowryhillmeats.com