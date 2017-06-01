PHresh Can Launch Party

Sucked in by their funky can design, not to mention a brewing rep as sterling as the pastel-washed silver bullet cans, we sampled some of Modist’s (pr. modest) new PHresh light ale this week and just loved its citrusy without being sweet summery flavor. If you’d like your own taste, The Bulldog in Uptown hosts a launch party for those cool cans designed by Burlesque of North America. 7 PM. Free. —Art Humes

The Bulldog Uptown, 2549 Lyndale Ave S, MPLS; thebulldoguptown.com