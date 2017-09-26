Phil-A-Palooza!

Hometown music man Phil Solem of the pop rock duo The Rembrandts is moving out of town, and some of his buddies—who just happen to also be notable local musicians—are throwing him a big time rock ‘n’ roll send off. Stop in to the Cabooze tonight to see and hear everyone from Solem and his bandmates John Fields and Michael Bland in Thrush, a long-time coming set from The Melismatics, plus members of Soul Asylum, Bad Finger, Dr. Fink of the Revolution, and many more. 8:30 PM. $10. —Paul Cajun

Cabooze, 917 Cedar Ave S, MPLS; cabooze.com