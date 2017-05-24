Perfume Genius + serpentwithfeet

Posted on May 24, 2017 at 5:11 am
In the Office Live

It takes something special for Pitchfork mag to keep giving an artist 8s or higher, but the intimate and striking—and recently theatrical and grand and still striking—sounds of Mike Hadreas aka Perfume Genius has been releasing special music for the past several years. He’ll be blowing away everyone lucky enough to catch him tonight up close at the Cedar and, added bonus, the he visually and sonically arresting serpentwithfeet opens the show. 7:30 PM. $17 advance, $19 door.Paul Cajun

Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Ave S, MPLS; thecedar.org

