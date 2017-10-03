Pearl Jam: Let’s Play Two

Posted on October 3, 2017 at 7:57 am
lets play two

Re-live the best part of the Chicago Cubs’ historic World Series win 2016—namely the sprawling and emotionally feel-good performances at Wrigley Field from Cubbies super fan Eddie Vedder and the rest of Pearl Jam. With Let’s Play Two, renowned director/photographer Danny Clinch captures the two incredible shows at the baseball super fan mecca that also became a must-attend destination for Pearl Jam fans, and the combination into this concert film will wow even the most jaded baseball and music fans. 7 PM. $15.Curt Stanski

Lagoon Cinema, 1320 Lagoon Ave, MPLS; landmarktheatres.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.