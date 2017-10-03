Pearl Jam: Let’s Play Two

Re-live the best part of the Chicago Cubs’ historic World Series win 2016—namely the sprawling and emotionally feel-good performances at Wrigley Field from Cubbies super fan Eddie Vedder and the rest of Pearl Jam. With Let’s Play Two, renowned director/photographer Danny Clinch captures the two incredible shows at the baseball super fan mecca that also became a must-attend destination for Pearl Jam fans, and the combination into this concert film will wow even the most jaded baseball and music fans. 7 PM. $15. —Curt Stanski

Lagoon Cinema, 1320 Lagoon Ave, MPLS; landmarktheatres.com