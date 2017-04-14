PBR Party: Astronautalis + Mean Jeans + Butchers Union + Supportive Parents

We’ve been big fans of both Adam DeGross‘s booking of punk and metal shows around town and his breakout black and white photography of everything from packed Triple Rock shows to national rap artists like 2Chainz and A$ap Ferg. And so is PBR. The beer has selected DeGross’s work to adorn their tall boy cans—you’ve maybe even seen them around town already—and to celebrate the can release, the local boy made good has of course put together a big music lineup with hip-hopper Astronautalis, Portland party punks Mean Jeans, Butchers Union (with members of Pink Mink and D4), and our own punks Supportive Parents. (And before you go, hear our segment with him on our podcast.) Saturday, 8 PM. $10. —Paul Cajun

Triple Rock Social Club, 629 Cedar Ave S, MPLS; triplerocksocialclub.com