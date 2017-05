PaviElle

Along with winning regional Emmy and SAGE awards, MPLS + STPL treasure PaviElle‘s talents also include powerhouse vocal performances. You can catch her swingin’ free-style feel up close at the Dakota tonight where she plays with her 6-piece backing band. 7 PM. $10. —Ashlynn McKinney

Dakota Jazz Club & Restaurant, 1010 Nicollet Ave, MPLS; dakotacooks.com