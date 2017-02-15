Paul Auster + 4321

Fun fact: MPLS + STPL’s cool little Longfellow bookstore Moon Palace is named after a novel by bestselling author Paul Auster! Learn why the author has such a devoted following when he stops in town tonight to read from his new work 4321 thanks to Rain Taxi. We’ve been giving away tickets to this big event, but even if you didn’t win and/or if you’re at all a book fan, head to Macalaster and hear the Auster discuss his new work with Rain Taxi editor Eric Lorberer. 7 PM. $10. —King Rojas

Alexander G. Hill Ballroom, Macalester College, 21 Snelling Ave, STPL; macalaster.edu