P(Art)y: Andy Warhol Tribute

Posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:38 am
art party farty

Little bit of hip-hop, a little bit of visual arts, tonight’s Andy Warhol tribute p(art)y at honey “pops” with fun. Stop in to the physically and figuratively underground event to catch up-and-coming music from experimental rap group Strictly Hammers, excellent future digital sounds of Lazer Mission, and more, plus the work of over a half dozen artists. Also bring a non-perishable food item to donate! 9 PM. $5.Paul Cajun

honey, 205 Hennepin Ave E, MPLS; honeympls.com

