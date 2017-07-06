Parables of Neptune EP Release Show

Posted on July 6, 2017 at 5:15 am
Parables of neptune

Regular Readers know we’re huge fans of R&B vocalist Lady Midnight‘s music, particularly her previous work fronting electro-soul group VANDAAM. So no doubt we’re thrilled to pop into Icehouse tonight to hear the new super-duo Parables of Neptune, in which she partners with accomplished producer Afrokeys, a local notable who’s worked with the likes of Brother Ali and Dadmosphere. Give their new stuff a listen, it’s great. Added (big) bonus: Proper-T of Zuluzuluu and DJ Keezy open the show. 10 PM. $10.Paul Cajun

Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave S, MPLS; icehousempls.com

