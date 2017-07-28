Palmfest 2017

It’s the one weekend of the year that Palmer’s doesn’t have to say “Sorry, We’re Open”! (Jk, they shouldn’t apologize for many other weekends, too.) There’s so many great acts at this year’s Palmfest that the bar and patio will likely fill up just with the musicians. So in addition to getting to hear sets from everyone from Eleganza!, The Toxenes, Kid Dakota, Javier Matos, Valet, Spider John, cKostra, and a dozen more, you’ll be rubbing shoulders with them at the bar when you get your PBRs and Jameson shots, too. And the cover for each night is cheaper than going to see any one of performers on their own. A can’t miss party for anyone into, or wanting to get into, local tunes. Friday, 5 PM. Saturday, Noon. $5. —Paul Cajun

Palmer’s, 500 Cedar Ave S, MPLS; palmersbar.net