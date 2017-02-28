Oyate Okodakiciyapi Welcome Gathering

Join choreographer Rosy Simas, the Ordway, NACDI, and All My Relations Art at Two Rivers Gallery as they welcome the Native contemporary dancers and artists who have been, and will be, doing performances, workshops, and discussions in MPLS + STPL in the really exciting week-long Oyate Okodakiciyapi residency for Native American dance. While you’re at the gallery tonight you can check out Gathering of Contemporary Indigenous Artists, an exhibition curated by Gordon Coons, and get more info and perspective in person on the upcoming performances like Oyate Okodakiciyapi: An Evening of Native Contemporary Dance (pictured) that takes place this weekend at the Ordway. 6 PM. Free. —Margeaux Devereaux

Two Rivers Gallery, 1530 E Franklin Ave, MPLS; tworiversarts.com