Oyate Okodakiciyapi: An Evening of Native Contemporary Dance

This whole week the Twin Cities Festival of Native Dance has been a celebrating the artistry and culture of Native people through exhibitions and discussions of visual art, the written/spoken word, and lots of contemporary dance. One of the highlights of the entire festival happens Saturday night at the Ordway: Co-curated by locally-based choreographer Rosy Simas, the Oyate Okodakiciyapi (“people coming together”) showcase includes solo performance works by native Hawaiian Christopher K. Morgan and Santee Smith from the Mohawk Nation, plus a new performance from indigenous, intertribal dance ensemble Dancing Earth. Be sure to arrive to hear the pre-show discussion moderated by Simas, too. Saturday, 7:30 PM. $19-32. —Tracy Oxford

Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, 345 Washington St, STPL; ordway.org