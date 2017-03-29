OXYMORRONS + Graveyard Club + Fury Things

It’s hard to classify the music of Oxymorrons as anything other than original—it’s sometimes hip-hop, sometimes pop rock, sometimes features fuzzed-out hooks—but all the sounds and lyrical themes consistently embrace their fans’ championing of “geek life”. Classifications aside, their live shows are easy to describe: wild. The NYCers are joined by similarly unique Twincy groups, post-punk pop group Graveyard Club and the well-traveled distorted trio Fury Things. 8 PM. $7 advance, $10 door. —Joanne Faegre

Amsterdam Bar & Hall, 6 W 6th St, STPL; amsterdambarandhall.com