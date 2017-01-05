Out There: YOUARENOWHERE

“Everyone should just go to every weekend of Out There. It’s ridiculous that they don’t.” That’s verbatim from our editor’s discussion of how we should frame The Walker’s Out There series, which consistently presents work that’s a little more interesting, a little weirder, and a little better than the vast majority of shows happening in Twincy. Regular readers, especially press folks from art centers, might remember us saying that for last year’s Out There series. Well, guess what, the same holds true for this year’s lineup, including the Midwest premiere of YOUARENOWHERE from Andrew Schneider. A smashing success in NYC, the “high-tech existential meditation” combines physics lectures with pop culture and personal revelation to produce a beautiful can’t miss performance. Weds-Sat, 8 PM, Sat 2 PM. $28 public, $22.40 Walker members. —Macha Sydinskini

Walker Art Center, 1750 Hennepin Ave, MPLS; walkerart.org