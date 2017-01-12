Out There: Faye Driscoll + Play

“Everyone should just go to every weekend of Out There. It’s ridiculous that they don’t.” Well, sometimes you can’t! If you weren’t on the ball for last week’s Out There show, your only hope for tickets was the wait list. Don’t let it happen again. There’s still some spots for this weekend’s show, Thank You For Coming: Play from Faye Driscoll, a “playful, irreverent, and rigorous” piece of choreography that centers on the consumption and fabrication of personal stories. Thursday-Saturday. $20. —Micah Butts

Walker Art Center, 1750 Hennepin Ave, MPLS; walkerart.org