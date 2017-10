Out North: MNLGBTQ History

Before TPT airs their new documentary Out North–MNLGBTQ History, a film that features local and personal stories in the first-ever feature-length film to document Minnesota’s LGBTQ history—on Oct 16th, they’re doing a sneak peek party tonight at The Cowles Center with the director and an After Glow dance party. 7 PM. $25. —Tracy Oxford

Cowles Center, 528 Hennepin Ave, MPLS; thecowlescenter.org