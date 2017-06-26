Orange Is The New Black’s Lea DeLaria

Did you know that Boo Boo from OITNB is an excellent singer? Don’t take our word (or this Newport Jazz Fest performance) for it, there’s still some great seats left tonight at Lea DeLaria‘s two performances at The Dakota so you can see her live jazz tune performance for yourselves. Btw, we also love this tidbit from the Obie award-winner’s bio: “Lea holds the distinction of being the first openly gay comic on television in America which led to countless Television and Film roles portraying Police Lieutenants, PE Teachers and the Lesbian who inappropriately hits on straight women.” 7 & 9 PM. $52-62. —Tracy Oxford

Dakota Jazz Club & Restaurant, 1010 Nicollet Ave, MPLS; dakotacooks.com