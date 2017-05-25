Opening Reception: David Hamlow: Mirror Stage

Help the M kickoff their summer programming at tonight’s opening reception for David Hamlow‘s new massive installation, Mirror Stage. Both aesthetically engaging and socially provocative, the watercolors, drawings, found-object sculptures, and nearly 7-foot tall geodesic structures bythe Good Thunder, Minnesota-based artist illustrate how much our waste collectively impacts on the environment. If you’re a museum member, you can also go to the special early peek at the show during happy hour, but then everyone can get in and hear the DJ and have some drinks at the public reception at 7 PM. 7-9 PM. Free. —Letty Rodriguez

Minnesota Museum of American Art, 4th and Robert St, STPL; mmaa.org