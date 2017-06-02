Open Streets Minneapolis: Lyndale Avenue

Now that it’s summer, let’s get these streets closed off to cars and filled up with fun! Hosted by the newly renamed Our Streets Mpls, the length of Lyndale in Uptown will have all sorts of pop-ups in the road like a Parking Lot Party at World Street Kitchen/ Milkjam Creamery, a log rolling competition in front of LynLake Brewing, happy hour at Heyday all day, live music from Sex Rays, BLNX, Black Widows, and others outside the VFW on the patio, yoga on the road, and miles more entertainment. Sunday, 11 AM-5 PM. Free. —Haeley Mitchell

Lyndale Ave, MPLS