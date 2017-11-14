One Last Smash: Metallagher + Nightosaur + Alison Chains

Like many a great idea and terrible idea and probably a few actual people, the amazing combination Metallica tribute band fronted by a fruit-smashing mock-Gallagher known as Metallagher was actually conceived in a Triple Rock bathroom. The extremely loud, fast, and messy act says adios to the place it all began with some help from stoner-metallers and Secrets favs Nightosaur and Alice in Chains tribute Alison Chains8 PM. $10.Paul Cajun

Triple Rock Social Club, 629 Cedar Ave S, MPLS; triplerocksocialclub.com

