One Last Dance At The Triple Rock

Didn’t get tickets for tomorrow’s big final night of the Triple Rock bash? You and everyone else! Look, the place only holds 400 people and 40,000 people from around Twincy, and the rest of the country too, wanted to get in their last goodbyes—which you can still do, if you get to the T-Rock early enough for tonight’s free and open One Last Dance party. Along with bands like Citric Dummies, Nato Coles & The Blue Diamond Band, Lutheran Heat, and others in the old bar, the Ladyheat DJs, Lori Barbero, Hipshaker’s Brian Engel, and more will be playing dance tunes until the wee hours of the morning. We can’t overstate this enough: Get there early, the place will hit capacity and people will be standing out in the cold waiting to get in. 6 PM. Free. —Paul Cajun

Triple Rock Social Club, 629 Cedar Ave S, MPLS; triplerocksocialclub.com