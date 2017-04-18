On The Haus Night for Syrian Families

If you’re looking for a good cause happy hour this week, Bauhaus Brew Labs, which is normally closed on Tuesday, opens up to support Heroic Hearts Org and Parcel of Love, an initiative that provides boxes of essentials to babies born in Syrian refugee camps. All proceeds plus server tips will go to the org, which will likely be a lot of quid, knowing our beer drinking community. 4 PM. Free to attend. —Art Humes

Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St NE, MPLS; bauhausbrewlabs.com