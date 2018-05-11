SNL alum Jay Pharoah brings his stand-up to The Varsity Theater. FRI, 8 PM. [INFO]

Two great local bands Extraterrestrials and Sex Rays are both releasing albums, and they’re doing it with garage rockers Fiji-13 and Wax Lead at The Hexagon. FRI, 10 PM. [INFO]

21-year old Portugese producer Nídia comes to Icehouse to play a raging show with MDS. FRI, 10:30 PM. [INFO]

Holy cow, one of the wildest parties of the year, The Golden Girls Bar Crawl is back and you have to pick which team you’re on: Sophia, Blanche(!), Rose, or of course Dorothy. SAT, 10:30 AM. [INFO]

We’ve long advocated for earlier karaoke, but karaoke for brunch is one way to do it! Try it out at the excellent Geek Cafe at Moon Palace Books. SAT, 10:30 AM. [INFO]

Tech scene supporters Glitch celebrate their 6th birthday with a big pop-up arcade bash at Urban Growler. SAT, 6 PM. [INFO]

None other than Dita Von Teese brings her uber-sexy champagne glass burlesque show to the State Theater. SAT, 7:30 PM. [INFO]

Grab your copy of Reina del Cid’s new album on vinyl at the release party at Icehouse. SAT, 10 PM. [INFO]

Don’t forget it’s Mother’s Day on Sunday, take your mom to Modist Brewing for a beer or three and moms get free flowers. SUN, Noon. [INFO]

Local photographer Nicole Autumn shows off her work at Norseman’s cocktail room, one of the best galleries in Twincy. MON, 5:30 PM. [INFO]