Older Than Ireland

Posted on April 25, 2017 at 5:05 am
older than Ireland

What’s happened over the last 100 years in Ireland? Hear stories from over 30 Irish centenarians who have been alive for all of it. The Irish Fair of Minnesota takes over The Dubliner to show Older Than Ireland, a landmark cultural documentary featuring folks who came into the world before Irish independence who share their memories through their delightful Irish vernacular—and endearigly coarse language. 7:30 PM. Free.Curt Stanski

The Dubliner, 2162 University Ave W, STPL, thedublinerpub.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.