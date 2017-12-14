Old Friend Flight Night

We like to think that the mustachioed critter in the logo for Indeed’s fresh ginger root and honey Winter Warmer Ale is the actual Old Friend, and that at tonight’s flight night in the tap room he’ll be hanging out with his pipe, mingling with everyone, telling crazy stories about his adventures. But even if it’s not there, or even real, the trip will be worth trying all the new Old Friend variants, including the wild flavor profile of Scorpion Pepper & Fresh Ginger(!). 3 PM. Free. —Art Humes

Indeed Brewing Tap Room, 711 15th Ave NE, MPLS; indeedbrewing.com