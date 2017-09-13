Oktoberfest With Indeed

It’s September! You know what that means! Oktoberfest parties! That’s just how it works! For a night of quality over quantity fun, pop into Muddy Waters tonight. The Lyn-Lake beer bar teams up with Indeed Brewing for a special tapping of their Oktoberfest beer, other of their beers, footlong weiners on pretzel buns, and even local celebrity bar tender/musicians possibly in an Oktoberfest costume. 6 PM. Free. —Art Humes

Muddy Waters, 2933 Lyndale Ave S, MPLS; muddywatersmpls.com