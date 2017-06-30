Official Annual Riddim Fest + 8th Annual Minnesota Dancehall Queen

Along with opening performances from Dru Dogg & Trevor from Indika Sound, and big deal Jamaican dancehall O.G. Junior Reid and sound system selector Tony Matterhorn, Monday night’s Official Annual Riddim Fest at Nuevo Rodeo will also feature incredibly accomplished world-class dancehall dance performers competing for a spot at the International competition in Jamaica. Luckily you don’t work on Tuesday, the 4th of July, because you’ll need a day to rest up from all the ass throwing of your own on the dance floor. Monday, 9 PM. $25 general advance. —Otis Sternsen-Morris

El Nuevo Rodeo 3rd Floor Ballroom, 3003 27th Ave S, MPLS; elnuevorodeorestaurant.com