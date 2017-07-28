OFF WITH THEIR HEADS

Regular Readers know we’re big fans of the women-trans-femme+ collective of artists A Conspiracy of Strange Girls; It’s hard not to be, especially when they host an event called OFF WITH THEIR HEADS and warn that the “show will have graphic depictions of violence”. On Saturday, the Conspiracy returns with a multi-disciplinary show that “explores storytelling, identity, healing, and catharsis through decapitation in art, history, and culture” through their paintings, photography, illustration, jewelry, t-shirts, and more. Plus there’s live music (including Secrets favs The Beheadresses), awesome sponsors like Boneshaker Books, Jackalope Tattoo, and others, and food and drink including Modist Brewing. Added bonus: 20% of door sales will be donated to the Domestic Abuse Project. (Awesome photo from Maddie Wiberg of Birdskull Photography’s Judith series, which will be in the show.) Saturday, 7 PM. $5-20 sliding scale. —Tracy Oxford

CO exhibitions, 1101 Stinson Blvd NE Ste 2, MPLS; coexhibitions.com