Numero Group Factory Outlet Pop Up Store
Posted on October 10, 2017 at 5:10 am
Join the who’s who of MPLS + STPL music fans at Boneshaker Books all day today for the much-anticipated Numero Group pop-up. The production company, responsible for the recent big deal Hüsker Dü boxed set release and the other great releases like the upcoming Jackie Shane recording Any Other Way, will be on hand with a bunch of their LPs, CDs, 45s, t-shirts, tapes, books, and other fantastic limited edition merch. If you’re reading this early enough, get there before all the good stuff is gone! 11 AM-8 PM. Free. —Hank Stacks
Boneshaker Books, 2002 23rd Ave S, MPLS; boneshakerbooks.com