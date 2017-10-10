Numero Group Factory Outlet Pop Up Store

Join the who’s who of MPLS + STPL music fans at Boneshaker Books all day today for the much-anticipated Numero Group pop-up. The production company, responsible for the recent big deal Hüsker Dü boxed set release and the other great releases like the upcoming Jackie Shane recording Any Other Way, will be on hand with a bunch of their LPs, CDs, 45s, t-shirts, tapes, books, and other fantastic limited edition merch. If you’re reading this early enough, get there before all the good stuff is gone! 11 AM-8 PM. Free. —Hank Stacks

Boneshaker Books, 2002 23rd Ave S, MPLS; boneshakerbooks.com