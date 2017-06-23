NTL: Who’s Afraid Of Virgina Wolf

These London’s National Theater productions usually include top notch acting caliber because of the theater, but their current run of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Wolf, which you can see screened live on Saturday afternoon at the Film Society of Minneapolis-St.Paul at St. Anthony Main, and ​Imelda Staunton’s performance makes this show next level. Here’s a sampling of the reviews: “One of the greatest feats of acting I have witnessed.” “Flawless. A superlative production.” Plus Varys from GoT (with hair!) co-stars! Any fan of dramatic theater should scoop up tickets to the remaining single show as fast as possible. Saturday, 1 PM. $20. —Desi Feingold

St. Anthony Main Theatre, 115 Mainstreet, MPLS; stanthonymaintheatre.com