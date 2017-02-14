XOXO Nothing Feels Good: Emo Dance Party XOXO

Posted on February 14, 2017 at 5:00 am
emo dance party

Maybe you need to do a little crying while you’re dancing on Valentine’s Day? Nothing (too) wrong with that! Let all your feels out at the Nothing Feels Good: Emo Dance Party at in the Entry with song selections from brotherhood dance-criers, Gabriel Douglas and Nick Costa of The 4onthefloor, Neil Olstad of Koo Koo Kanga Roo, and Matt Brown of Crash Bandits. 8 PM. $5.Cupid Too

First Avenue, 701 1st Ave N, MPLS; first-avenue.com

