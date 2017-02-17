Not a moment too soon

If you’re not familiar with the influential artist Merce Cunningham, but keep hearing his name in relation to the big on-going celebration/investment by the Walker and want to get up to speed, this weekend’s North American premiere of Not a moment too soon at the Cowles Center is a must-see. (The same goes for folks already steeped in contemporary performance.) The multidisciplinary show, narrated by Cunningham’s dance company’s executive director and close friend Trevor Carlson uses dance, theater, even unseen footage and tapes shot by Cunningham himself, to provide an incredibly intimate look at the artist and his revolutionary place in the world of modern art. Friday & Saturday, 8 PM. $30. —Margeaux Devereaux

Cowles Center, 528 Hennepin Ave, MPLS; thecowlescenter.org