Northmade Launch Party

Stock up on some new spring-summer threads at Bauhaus Brewing tonight as the former MPLS / STP Clothing Co relaunches as Northmade Co. Along with the beer, arcade games, and Northmade’s localized designs—North Star Shoveling Club, Bunyan + Babe, Land of 10,000 Rinks, and more—the first 200 arrivals get a free pint glass. 5 PM. Free. —Darius Stone

Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St NE, MPLS; bauhausbrewlabs.com